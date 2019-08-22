Alberta Health Services is attempting to reach out to approximately 7,000 patients after a physician's personal Gmail account, containing patient health records, was allegedly criminally hacked.

According to AHS, the doctor at Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre had improperly used a non-AHS issued email account to transmit health information and the account was later hacked.

“While this privacy breach was unintentional and is deeply regretted by the physician, that does not in any way diminish the seriousness of the matter,” said Dr. Francois Belanger, vice president, quality & Chief Medical Officer. "Our principal focus right now is working to identify and notify all affected patients."

AHS officials say there is currently no evidence to suggest the personal information of patients had been accessed by the hacker. The alleged hacking is being investigated by the Calgary Police Service and AHS has launched an internal review.