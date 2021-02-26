CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames Foundation is teaming up with Siksika Health Services to build an outdoor rink on the Siksika First Nation.

Construction of the Calgary Flames Outdoor Rink is slated to start this spring near Siksika High School, with plans calling for it to be open in late 2021 or early 2022. The rink will serve a community with a population of about 4,000 people and six schools.

It will be the only outdoor rink on the Siksika First Nation.

“We have worked diligently to build relationships with organizations such as the Calgary Flames Foundation to create mutual beneficial collaborations," said Chief Ouray Crowfoot of Siksika Nation.

"Siksika has many young athletes who love participating in sports but often don’t have the means or opportunities to do so. We look forward to developing more collaborative efforts on a go-forward basis and continuing our excellent working relationship."

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs.

“Providing opportunities for communities and people to play is a priority for the Calgary Flames Foundation,” said executive director Candice Goudie. “We are thrilled to work with Siksika Nation on this project that will bring an outdoor rink and so much more to the community of Siksika.”

Siksika Health Services provides comprehensive health and wellness services to Siksika Nation members and surrounding communities.