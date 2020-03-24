CALGARY -- The Calgary Humane Society is adapting its adoption process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, potential adopters are asked to visit the Humane Society website to select the animal they are interested in.

They will then be asked to complete an online lifestyle survey, which can be scanned or photographed and submitted. Potential adopters will be contacted within 24 hours.

The standard adoption interview will then be done over the phone, which will include questions about current health status before an appointment can be set.

In an effort to maintain proper social distancing, only one person over age 18 will be permitted to attend the animal meet-and-greet session.

More information can be found online.