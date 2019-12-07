CALGARY -- The Calgary Humane Society is throwing a special party for pets and pet lovers Saturday in hopes to raise donations to help support the animals at the facility.

Christmas for the Animals, sponsored by Pet Planet, features food, crafts, movies and the chance to visit with some of the shelter's pets.

Officials say it's the official kick-off to its Stuff-A-Pooch-Pad campaign, so visitors are asked to bring pet toys, treats and food items to help out with the effort.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calgary Humane Society building, located at 4455 110 Ave. S.E.

If you can't make it to Saturday's event, you can also help support the facility by donating at any Pet Planet location in Calgary and area or online.

The Calgary Humane Society will also be accepting donations for the campaign all the way up to Dec. 19.