CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing charges of sexual assault and failing to abide by conditions as a registered sex offender related to an attack on a 90-year-old woman last month.

The victim called police about 11 p.m. on Jan. 1 to say a man had entered her apartment at the Boardwalk Retirement Community in the 3500 block of 31st Street N.W. and sexually assaulted her.

Police officials confirm the accused was not an employee of the building.

They also say this type of crime against a senior of this age is rare, and call the incident “senseless.”

“The most critical piece of this allegation is that is against a member of our vulnerable community and it is really concerning to the police that this particular victim suffered a sexual assault,” said Staff Sergeant Michelle Doyle.

Investigators say the victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, is receiving support from family and external resources.

CTV News reached out to officials with Boardwalk who provided a statement.

"This is an ongoing police investigation. We are working with the police, and our thoughts are with the individual, and all other residents of the building,” said Boyd Belisle, director of community and corporate culture for Boardwalk Communities.

Following an investigation, Duran Ross Buffalo, 36, was charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault;

Break-and-enter to commit aggravated sexual assault;

Fail to comply with order as a condition of being a registered sex offender;

Assault of a police officer;

Property damage; and;

Obstructing a police officer.

Doyle said Buffalo is known to police for similar offences and police gathered forensic evidence.

"In some cases that takes time," she said.

A court check reveals a bail hearing for Buffalo was scheduled for Friday and his next court appearance is set for Feb. 24.

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it by calling 403-266-1234, or 911 if you are in immediate danger.

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

