CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help locating a man wanted in connection with three domestic violence incidents between mid-August and early-September where investigators allege physical violence was used against the victim, property was destroyed and a fire was started on the side of a building.

Anthoney Darcey Schrade, 29, is wanted on warrants for:

16 counts of failing to comply with a court order;

Two counts of assault with a weapon;

Destruction of property, and;

Arson with a disregard for human life.

Schrade is described as:

Being 180 centimetres (5-11) tall;

Having a slim build, and;

Having brown hair and eyes.

He also has a goat tattooed on his left upper arm, the word 'immortal' tattooed on his left forearm and a cross tattooed on his right shoulder.

"We are concerned for the safety of the victim in these incidents and need to locate Schrade immediately," police said in a release.

To protect the privacy of the victim, no further information on the incidents can be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship are always encouraged to reach out for help as these harmful behaviours often become worse over time.

There are a number of agencies offering support to people dealing with domestic abuse or violence.

They can be contacted simply by calling 211, or the Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at either 1-877-237-5888 (for sexual abuse) or 403-234-7233 (for domestic abuse).

Victims of domestic violence can also contact the Calgary Police Service anytime by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or 911 if in immediate danger.



