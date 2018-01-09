The independent MLA for Calgary-South East, Rick Fraser, has decided to enter the Alberta Party leadership race and says it is time for him to put up or shut up and hold himself and other MLAs to a higher standard.

Fraser, who left the United Conservative Party last fall to sit as an independent, made the announcement in Calgary on Tuesday morning.

“Today is the day that I hope we can start to do politics better by being respectful and working to bring Albertans together instead of trying to divide them apart. There’s so much promise and excitement that I believe Albertans can realize for their families but it’s much harder to achieve those if communities and individuals become divided. I am running for the leader of the Alberta Party because that hope isn’t going to be realized without action so it’s time for me to put up or shut up as they say,” he said.

He was elected to his second term in May of 2015 and has held prominent posts in the past including Associate Minister of Public Safety.

Fraser says he is alarmed at how divisive politics has become in Alberta.

“Albertans deserve to have a common-sense alternative to the division being pushed on them by the government and the official opposition. I’ve had a front-row seat for the increasing polarization of politics in the Alberta legislature. The move towards more heated rhetoric and the focus on short-term political gain has me more concerned than ever,” he said. “I worry that we continue to go back to the same playbook just to win elections. I think over time, my time, in the Progressive Conservative Party, I recognized that there was a better way to do things and again, the Alberta Party for me is the best fit to try to do that.”

The Alberta Party released a statement following the announcement saying members are excited to welcome him as the party's third sitting MLA.

“Rick will be a great fit alongside the strong, reasoned opposition that Karen McPherson & Greg Clark have presented in the Legislature. We know that Rick has been a passionate and committed representative for his constituents in Calgary-South East and will bring his passion for common sense solutions forward to our caucus,” said Alberta Party President Rhiannon Hoyle.

Fraser was born and raised in Calgary and lives in the city’s southeast with his wife and two sons.

Calgary lawyer Kara Levis is also officially running for leadership of the party.