CALGARY -- A Calgary-based leading seaman (LS) is back to active duty at HMCS Tecumseh, following several months of investigations by the Royal Canadian Armed Forces about his online past, that allegedly linked him to white supremacy and anti-Semitism.

“We find this decision absolutely outrageous,” said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, director of the anti-Semitism campaign at Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre in Toronto.

Boris Mihajlovic’s online involvement, linking him to a violent neo-Nazi website called IronMarch, was exposed by anonymous hackers last fall.

“It’s time now for us to be able to move forward,” said Commanding officer Joseph Banke, with the Calgary based HMSC Tecumseh, in a leaked video to Armed forces members that was posted online by UnicornRiot, a website that dedicates itself to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues.

“I believe in rehabilitation over retribution. It is the time now for that member to come back and work with us again.”

The hackers also suggested Mihajlovic was allegedly associated with a terrorist organization, Blood and Honour.

CTV News has been unable to verify the link.

Kirzner-Roberts says there has been no justice for Mihajlovic’s actions.

“This person has magically rehabilitated themselves in a matter of months and now they are fit to serve in the armed forces?’” said Kirzner-Roberts.

She adds that the video released by Commander Banke is just a symbolic gesture.

“From where we’re sitting this looks a lot like a whitewash,” said Kirzner-Roberts.

“It looks a lot like an attempt by the military to give this individual a slap on the wrist and bury it.”

Banke went on to add in the nearly five minute video that he has heard other members' concerns about the decision.

“There’s some of you who have felt very victimized by this,” he said.

“I hear you, though it’s still important for us now to find a way ahead together.”

Banke did not name Mihajlovic, but says the member was assigned restricted duties, while an investigation occurred, and that they were rehabilitated to follow the Royal Canadian Armed Forces ethics and values.

Mihajlovic was a sailor with the navy and was even pictured on the HMCS Tecumseh’s Facebook page.

Kirzner-Roberts is hoping for a response from the defence minister Harjit Sajjan, after sending a letter to his office.

In a statement , Sajjan said, "The Canadian Armed Forces have a zero tolerance policy with regards to hateful conduct. I have spoken to the Chief of Staff and he is reviewing this incident under the recently issued policy change - the CAF Administrative Order and Military Personnel Instruction on Hateful Conduct. The Defence Team is committed to creating a positive and inclusive environment in the Canadian Armed Forces and at the Department of National Defence."

A HMCS Tecumseh member answered our phone call, but said ‘no comment’ in regards to the matter.

CTV News tried to reach out to Mihajlovic for comment, but were unable to locate him.

The Royal Canadian Armed Forces says it plans on providing CTV News with a statement, but we have since not heard back.