It was just over a week ago since the last air quality advisory was called and it's just been a few days since that one was called off, but the City of Calgary along with much of B.C. and central Alberta back on alert.

Environment Canada says that smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia is continuing to stream across southern and central Alberta.

Visibility is reduced on area roads and highways and the smoke is also driving the Air Quality Health Index to extreme levels.

Levels at 7:00 a.m. have been recorded at an 8 on the scale, but the AQHI is expected to reach 10+ throughout the day.

Individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, children and seniors are considered to be particularly suseptible to the conditions, which can cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

If you are prone to breathing difficulties, consider staying indoors in a cool, ventilated place. It is advisable to limit your time outdoors as much as possible, even if you are in normal health.

For now, Calgarians who are out on Thursday morning are coping with the adverse conditions fairly well.

"I'm mostly taking it easy outside and keeping things cool. I'm not exercising too hard basically," said Oliver Roenitz. "The last time, it was a lot worse. I had a bit more coughing and more irritation in the throat."

One man says he hasn't been suffering that much, but has family and friends who are having a hard time.

"Hopefully we'll get some rain and this will clear up," said Scott Reid.

CTV Calgary Meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says that the AQHI is expected to stay in the high to very high range for Thursday but, some wind and rain could help improve things beyond that.

"This transmission will be disrupted by a disturbance coming in from the northwest, which is setting to drive a cold front near the surface and eliminate some of the smoke. The ensuing rainfall should help take care of more, though this could drop us merely to the moderate (Air Quality 4-6) scale."

For more information on AQHI and tips on how to protect yourself, go to www.airhealth.ca.