Calgary police say they have found the stolen truck that was involved in a hit and run that seriously injured a police officer in the southeast early Saturday.

Officials say that at about 3:00 a.m., a member from the District 8 office was attending a suspicious person call that came in from the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E.

The male officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle on foot when the driver suddenly attempted to flee and struck the officer.

Emergency crews who attended the scene took him to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

The vehicle, a stolen 2017 Ford F-150, was found in the community of Evergreen at about 11:00 a.m. There was no sign of the driver.

Acting Duty Inspector Phil Hoetger says the male officer is receiving the best of care in hospital and his family is with him.

"I do want to say we have received tremendous support from AHS, EMS, CFD and a number of private businesses that have been trying help us with CCTV footage and other pieces of the investigation. We have been receiving incredible support and I know that the officer is receiving great care right now."

He says that they haven't been able to speak with the injured officer yet and are giving some time for another officer who was at the scene to process the information about the incident.

"We know he went over the radio and voiced when he was out at the scene and then, from there, the incident unfolded very quickly. Our Traffic Unit, our hit and run experts, as well as our other investigative units are working to piece all of that together."

Hoetger says that the incident involved a series of stolen licence plates that led them to a couple of different vehicles, but they aren't sure whether or not it's a larger incident yet.

"We’ve heard from some people in the area that there’s been other criminal activity in the area but a big part of our investigation is neighbourhood inquiries, both in that area and where the vehicle was located."

He says that they are counting on public tips or a good piece of CCTV footage to help tie the incident together.

"Over the coming days, the events are unfolding quickly. As you probably heard, the vehicle was only recovered within the last 20 minutes or half hour. We’ve got a lot of investigators working on it," Hoetger says. "Some of the businesses that have been involved as well have been trying as hard as they can with tracking this down as well. We anticipate and hope that this will unfold with a lot of new details and we’ll certainly inform you of any new updates."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org