The members of the CPS tactical unit will soon have a new piece of equipment at their disposal as training has begun on the force’s new armoured rescue vehicle (ARV).

“We will begin training as a unit starting tomorrow and we’ll have our training completely finished before the end of the month,” said Inspector Nancy Farmer of the CPS support section. “Then you’re going to start seeing this vehicle out on the roadways in the city of Calgary. We’re very excited.”

The new ARV will replace the existing one that has been in service for 12 years. “The old armoured rescue vehicle, because of the age of it and because of some of the parts that we could no longer receive, it just became fiscally irresponsible for us to try to continue to maintain it.”

Farmer says the ARV, with a price tag that slightly exceeded $500,000, is nearly twice as heavy as the previous model and was constructed with the needs of the CPS tactical unit.

“We worked very closely with (Cambli Resources) to try and establish what it is that we required from this rescue vehicle. What was new technology? What exists that we weren’t already utilizing? The use of this vehicle is extremely important and not only provides safety and security for the citizens of Calgary but for our members and for the community as a whole.”

ARVs are utilized in a multitude of responses including active shooter, barricaded suspect, stolen vehicle, and rescue calls.

The soon-to-be decommissioned vehicle that had been purchased in 2007 will no longer be used in active duty but it’s expected to continue to be utilized by the CPS in some shape or form.

“Because of the lack of ability to get new replacement parts the redeployment to a smaller agency is out of the question,” explained Farmer. “We’re looking at some interesting ideas around that because it does really serve as a huge part of our Calgary Police Service history. To simply just dispose of it doesn’t make sense.”

According to CPS officials, the ARV responded to approximately 500 calls in the Calgary area in 2018.