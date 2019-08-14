Calgary police have uncovered new evidence in the death of Allan Teather over a decade ago and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could move the case forward.

Teather, 22, was found dead in a vehicle in the garage of a condo complex in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W. on January 9, 2008.

Police believe Teather was targeted and that the shooting was financially motivated.

Investigators say they have new evidence and information in the case and are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with Teather before his death.

"It's not uncommon with unsolved cases that we get new information and new evidence that comes to light and sparks up the investigation again and that's where we’re at right now," said Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

Police are not revealing what the new evidence or information is in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"It's moving the file forward for sure. Every little bit of information helps and that's why we need people to come forward," Chisholm said. "People don't realize what little evidence or what little information can definitely be the tipping point in our investigation."

Chisholm says he is confident that the case is moving in the right direction.

"We definitely have more now than we had 11 years ago, we're getting closer."

Anyone with information is asked call the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-123, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org