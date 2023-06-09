Calgary police warn public of high-risk offender Gurbir Mangat, released Friday

Gurbir Singh Mangat is shown in a handout photo from Calgary police. (Calgary Police Service) Gurbir Singh Mangat is shown in a handout photo from Calgary police. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina