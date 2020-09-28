CALGARY -- Vandalism to a rainbow crosswalk in downtown Calgary is being embraced as inclusive and officials say it will not be scrubbed away.

Calgary Pride took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm BLM — the initials of the Black Lives Matter movement — had been spray painted on the pride crosswalk on Stephen Avenue but there were no plans to remove the graffiti calling for societal change.

"We've requested that it not be touched or changed for the time being," said Calgary Pride in Sunday evening's Twitter post. "The Pride movement was born inside the courage of Black Trans folks who fought back in the face of oppression.

"Calgary Pride supports the BLM movement and message. Black Lives Matter. Indigenous Lives Matter. Trans Lives Matter. Their stories matter and they cannot be erased."