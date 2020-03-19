CALGARY -- A Calgary family with a six-month-old son are seeking answers from the provincial and federal government to address how those affected by the pandemic can make rent.

Nicole Prete is already receiving $650 bi-weekly employment insurance payments to cover an 18-month maternity leave.

She’s worried her husband will also soon be collecting EI as his employment in construction may shut down, leaving them short for their $1400 rent.

“I’m scared, really scared, for my little boy and what this means for our future,”

Prete says she’s concerned about the long-term effects of COVID-19 closures.

“Six months from now, if we hit a recession and my husband isn’t able to work and I’m still only making EI money and now we’ve lost all of our savings and we’re racked up credit cards what are we going to do? How are we going to take care of him?”

“It scares me a lot.”

No renter protection

Although Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both announced stimulus and benefits Wednesday, neither specifically mentioned rental tenancy agreements that might protect renters from being evicted during a pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we've not yet seen movement to pass a law banning evictions,” said NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley to reporters in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Labour representatives say this is a concern for many Calgary workers.

“A lot of Canadians are $400 away from having a crisis,” said Alexander Shevalier, president of the Calgary and District Labour Council.

“I think the government really has to look at every single piece of legislation that workers in vulnerable positions can do the right thing.”

Canada’s big six banks have announced they plan to allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months.

Mayor Nenshi has weighed in on the eviction of renters during a crisis, pointing out that it's very liable to backfire for landlords.

"If you did want to move ahead with eviction on your tenants, where in the world are you going to find new tenants in these times?" he asked. "I am encouraging landlords to be thoughtful, generous, flexible, and understanding of people's financial difficulties

"It's always better," he added, "to have a tenant who loves you."



