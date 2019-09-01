A Calgary woman who lives in the southwest community of Somerset managed to catch an interesting moment on camera this week.

Anna Winiarski sent in a video she took of a bobcat lounging in her backyard.

At first, the cat looks like it is by itself but soon you realize it isn't alone after all when a squirrel appears.

After a short chase, the squirrel manages to give the larger animal the slip and scurries away to safety.