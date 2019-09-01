Calgary resident captures rare bobcat moment
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 12:04PM MDT
A Calgary woman who lives in the southwest community of Somerset managed to catch an interesting moment on camera this week.
Anna Winiarski sent in a video she took of a bobcat lounging in her backyard.
At first, the cat looks like it is by itself but soon you realize it isn't alone after all when a squirrel appears.
After a short chase, the squirrel manages to give the larger animal the slip and scurries away to safety.