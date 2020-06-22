CALGARY -- We’ll get a couple of stable days to start this week, with a sharp left turn expected Wednesday. If you’re reading this past 8 o’clock today, that bullet point about fog has passed you by.

The spring that was

As spring rain goes, this one cracked the top ten and rests among the “rainiest.” One could easily posit that the 54 mm June 13th was the primary culprit towards that dubious honour – Calgary experienced 201.5 mm of rain through the spring, good for 9th overall. In order to crack to 8th place, we’d have needed another 20 mm, and first place, set back in 1902, would require an addition 100 mm. Here’s the full chart, from @YYC_Weather.

Sunday, Rainy Sunday

Amazing to think that if spring had persisted another two days (summer started Saturday, after all!), we may have tacked on another 40-50 mm, depending on where it was monitored, and jumped to 4th overall for spring rainfall. Below is the midnight-to-midnight recording of precipitation amounts, as taken at the radar site in Strathmore. This storm rebounded through the northeast, once again flooding roads in communities where that sensation is all too fresh.

Putting what has been behind us, what we can expect moving forward is a boon of high pressure, and resultant subsident air. That means that the airmass above us is going to subside, instead of rising. If it’s subsident, it’s warming on the way down, an exact polar reaction to the effect of rising air (which cools it, condenses it, and is the trigger-point for instability). Today and tomorrow, we’ll catch that, though tomorrow evening may bring some faint showers, and this burst of heat energy could play contributor to inclement weather Wednesday, as our upper air’s prevailing ridge moves by and the trough just behind it builds over us.

Without any more fanfare, here’s our forecast!

Today:

Sunny or mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27°

Wind: S 15-20 km/h

Tonight: mainly clear, low 13°

Tomorrow:

Sun-cloud mix, and a chance for late-day showers

Daytime high: 28°

Evening: chance of showers, low 15°

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon and late-day storm potential

Daytime high: 23°

Evening: showers taper overnight, 10

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20°

Evening: mainly clear, low 12°

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 25°

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, low 10°

Photo of the day sent by Tiffany of storms rolling by Okotoks in the early afternoon Sunday. When thunder roars, head indoors, as always. You can submit your weather photos here!

Bonus photo: Matt Melnyk from Twisted Chasers took this shot east of Calgary around 7 pm Sunday!