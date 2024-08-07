CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary senior missing from Whitehorn found: police

    Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Calgary police say a missing senior has been located.

    The 76-year-old woman was reported missing from the 5200 block of 44 Avenue N.E., in the community of Whitehorn, just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

    On Wednesday morning, police issued an update saying she had been found. 

