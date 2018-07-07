Organizers of the 106th Annual Calgary Stampede are shouting 'yahoo' on Saturday after an official count for Friday's turnstiles has put the event into the record books already.

More than 122,000 people came to the grounds on Friday, smashing the single-day record in one fell swoop.

Last year, just over 115,000 people visited on the same day.

Calgary Stampede officials also released the results of attendance from the parade on Friday morning and say that over 230,000 people gathered in the downtown core for the event, with countless more watching it live online.

The best overall entry, that took both the President's Award and the Celebrities' Choice Award, was by the United Calgary Chinese Association.