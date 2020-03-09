CALGARY -- After spending three years as an executive with the Calgary Convention Centre Authority (CCCA), Kurby Court was named Monday as the new president and CEO of the organization.

Court has been vice-president of experience at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (CTCC) since 2017 and says his focus will be on strategies that positively contribute to Calgary's economy.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to work with this outstanding group of professionals," he said in a release.

"The CTCC has incredibly talented and experienced team members and a long history of innovation that puts the company at the forefront of where the hospitality industry is going. I look forward to building on these strengths and finding new ways to collaborate with our stakeholders and partners in the city and around the world.”

The search for a new leader began in 2018.

“The CTCC plays an important role in supporting the downtown business community and now is the right time for new leadership to continue advancing the strategic vision for the CTCC,” said board chair Wellington Holbrook.

“I am confident that Kurby will lead the CTCC into its next chapter by strengthening our existing partnerships and stewarding invaluable relationships within the downtown Calgary community.”

Court has 21 years experience in the hospitality industry and was vice-president of special features at Spruce Meadows before joining CTCC.