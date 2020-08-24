CALGARY -- Some Calgary vocational schools are taking part of their programs virtual as classes resume for the fall semester, even though they focus on hands-on training to get people into the workforce.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic hit, MCG Career College offered an online component to its programs, and that's continuing as students continue to register for classes starting in September.

“All of our programs at MCG are built for the student that needs flexibility in their life. So they have an online portion and they have a face to face portion,” said Carmen Sheridan, dean at MCG Career College.

“I think what we’ve heard from students is with COVID and with the slowdown in the economy, it’s made them reach out to education.”

The school teaches courses like medical office assistant and unit clerk, basic massage therapy and advanced massaged therapy. Now, safety protocols are being increased when students are doing practical training.

“When we do the theory we are lucky that our classroom is very long so that we can social distance where possible," said Sheridan.

"Then when they work on each other they have their masks, they have their glasses … depending on what they’re doing they’ll have a gown and some gloves on."

At Artists Within Makeup Academy, students returned in-person for the first time since March for a one-day eyelash extension course.

“Makeup online absolutely works and we’re finding that a lot of students are doing better with the virtual than they are in the classroom setting,” said director Tara Cowles.

Cowles says the class meets over Zoom twice a week and the students have access to videos filmed pre-pandemic so they can go back and review.

“I find their work is actually coming out a little bit stronger because they’re not just getting the demo in class, they’re able to, in the evening, go back and watch the video and pause and try the application,” said Cowles.

Cowles said classes such as special effects will be in-person with increased safety protocols such as face shields.

Online courses aren’t deterring people from registering for upcoming courses. Other schools are also experiencing interest in enrolment.

“We have very full classes up until January 2021. It hasn’t really dampened the enthusiasm of people to come to Delmar,” said Dan Cavanagh, president of Demar College.

Cavanagh said the school for beauty professionals is capping class sizes at 10, instead of up to 14 or 16 pre-pandemic.

“We’re doing one day of theory outside of class so that we can just stagger the entry of students who are coming into the building,” said Cavanagh. “So now we have one day of theory and two days of practical.”

Delmar has increased safety precautions including health screening and temperature checks at the door for customers and students, and one empty chair between work stations.