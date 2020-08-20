CALGARY -- InjaNation, the popular trampoline park and indoor playground, has announced it will be closing due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s announcement was released in a post on their website.

"COVID-19 has added even more complexities and challenges. The pandemic understandably made the public reluctant to venture out to participate in many activities and venues that they used to," the post read. "As we see no end in sight to this pandemic, we have made the decision to permanently close our doors on August 30."

The northeast trampoline park opened in 2016 and was set to start Cohort Camps in September.

The camps intended to supervise and assist students studying online with their school.

"Like most of the Calgary business community, we continued to adapt and evolve our business model in an economy of rising costs and taxes, always striving for a premium guest experience delivered by our almost 90 local employees."

The center said it would be refunding birthday party deposits, but gift cards must be used before its closure on Aug. 30.

InjaNation will contact registered families directly by Aug. 20.

"We want to thank you for supporting InjaNation for the last four years. We grew from an idea into a well-established brand where thousands of children, young adults and families have come to have fun, exercise, develop skills and confidence."