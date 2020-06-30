CALGARY -- Calgary Transit is introducing a new mobile ticketing system July 1 to help limit the amount of contact between customers, drivers, and high-touch surfaces.

Once the My Fare app is downloaded to a smartphone, riders can use it to purchase tickets.

The digital ticket will need to be activated before boarding a bus or entering the fare restricted area at a CTrain station.

Ticket need to be scanned once riders board a bus or you can show it to a Calgary Transit peace officer, if requested.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and acting director of Calgary Transit, Russell Davies, are scheduled to speak at the Calgary Transit McKnight-Westwinds Station bus loop at 9 a.m. Tueday.