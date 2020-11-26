CALGARY -- Paramedics, firefighters and police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary.

The incident, which occurred at about 11 a.m. at the intersection of 52 St. and 90 Ave. S.E., involved a Calgary Transit bus and a semi truck.

There are no details about what exactly led up to the crash and there is no information on any injuries at this time.

It's believed that the driver of the Calgary Transit bus was trapped inside the wreckage.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…