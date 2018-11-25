

CTV Calgary Staff





In front of a sold-out crowd of over 55,000 people at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, the Calgary Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks for the Grey Cup, exorcising the demons that dogged them for the past three years.

The first quarter opened up with a touchdown for Calgary, with Stamps QB Bo Levi Mitchell passing to Don Jackson. The follow up field goal was kicked in by Rene Paredes.

Calgary's lead was increased again in the second quarter by another touchdown for the Stampeders, with Mitchell passing to Lemar Durant in a 17 yard throw. Paredes followed up again with another extra point, but Ottawa managed to sneak in a field goal attempt earlier in the quarter.

It was then Ottawa's turn to score, with Redblacks' QB Trevor Harris passing to Julian Feoli-Gudino for 55 yards. Ottawa's two-point conversion pass was also good, completed by Jean-Christophe Beaulieu.

At the end of the quarter, Ottawa ended up punting to Calgary and Stampeder Terry Williams returned with a 97 yard run in for a third touchdown for Calgary and the extra point coming again from Rene Paredes.

To start off the scoring in the second half of the Grey Cup Final, Lews Ward with the Ottawa Redblacks completed a 41-yard field goal, scoring three points, but Stampeders' kicker Paredes also made good on a field goal himself, keeping Calgary's lead fully intact.

Paredes completed another field goal in the fourth quarter, bringing in another three points for the Stampeders.

With just about two minutes left in the game, Ottawa's Trevor Harris threw his second interception of the game, caught by Jamar Wall of the Calgary Stampeders. Ottawa regained possession of the ball a short time later, but Harris ended up throwing a third interception, all but officially ending the Redblacks hopes for the Cup.

The final score was 27-16, and Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell was named the game's MVP. Lamar Durant was named the top Canadian.

The City of Calgary will be hosting a Grey Cup victory rally on Tuesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Municipal Plaza.