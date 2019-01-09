Mounties are seeking the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old Calgary woman who is wanted on nearly four dozen charges for possession of drugs, possession of stolen property and fraud.

Sarah Jane Doumont is wanted by authorities in Airdrie, Strathmore, Didsbury, Olds, Nanton and Sundre on 43 charges including:

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of stolen property under $5,000

possession of illegal drugs for purpose of trafficking

theft, forgery, misuse of credit card

failure to appear in court

failure to comply with probation order

Doumont is described as:

Caucasian

5’11” (180 cm) tall

126 lbs (57.1 kg)

blonde hair

hazel eyes

Scorpio tattoo on the back of her neck

missing four of her top teeth

Anyone with information about Doumont’s whereabouts is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.