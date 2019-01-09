CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary woman sought by RCMP on 43 warrants
Sarah Jane Doumont, 32, is wanted by police in several jurisdictions in southern Alberta. (Supplied)
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 1:25PM MST
Mounties are seeking the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old Calgary woman who is wanted on nearly four dozen charges for possession of drugs, possession of stolen property and fraud.
Sarah Jane Doumont is wanted by authorities in Airdrie, Strathmore, Didsbury, Olds, Nanton and Sundre on 43 charges including:
- possession of stolen property over $5,000
- possession of stolen property under $5,000
- possession of illegal drugs for purpose of trafficking
- theft, forgery, misuse of credit card
- failure to appear in court
- failure to comply with probation order
Doumont is described as:
- Caucasian
- 5’11” (180 cm) tall
- 126 lbs (57.1 kg)
- blonde hair
- hazel eyes
- Scorpio tattoo on the back of her neck
- missing four of her top teeth
Anyone with information about Doumont’s whereabouts is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.