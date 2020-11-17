CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo euthanized its senior wood bison named Sage on Tuesday morning after the 21-year-old animal lost the ability to stand.

Sage had been under veterinary care for the past year for numerous health problems.

Born at the Toronto Zoo, Sage arrived in Calgary in 2001.

The zoo says she will be remembered for her calm and gentle nature.

In a post to social media, the zoo asked guests to keep Sage's caregivers in their thoughts.

"One of the hardest things we do at the Calgary Zoo is say goodbye to cherished family members. No matter how long they are with us or how old they are, each one matters," the zoo's post said.

Sage and the zoo's two other wood bison were fan favourites.

"All summer you can hear children exclaim with awe and delight at the sight of these huge land animal," the zoo said on social media.

Sage's legacy will live on, as the zoo recently announced that her 11-year-old offspring, Elly-May, will take part in a planned breeding program using artificial insemination.

That part of research which focuses on genetic diversity and captive breeding success with the hope of producing healthy calves for reintroduction into the wild.