CALGARY -- A 10-year-old king penguin at the Calgary Zoo died Thursday afternoon, days after undergoing surgery to address a large mass in his abdomen.

Zoo officials confirm Tut died as a result of failure of multiple organs.

Tut arrived at the zoo in 2012 as a hand-raised chick and required assistance from the animal care team to learn to swim and catch fish.

In January, the king penguin began to regurgitate his fish and his appetite diminished. A CT scan confirmed the large mass in his abdominal coelom.