CALGARY -- Even though her parents expected her for the end of February, Luna Bella Walt was born just minutes into February 29 making her the first Leap Year Baby in Calgary in 2020.

The newborn is a healthy girl, weighing six pounds and 14 ounces (3.11 kg) and stretching 22 inches (55.88 cm).

"She's a bit of a phenomenon for me," said mom Janelle Walt, who delivered Luna at 12:06 A.M. after being induced in hospital on Thursday morning.

This is the first child for Janelle and her husband Edward Walt.

"She's probably going to end up getting two birthdays on those in between years, the 28th and the 1st, knowing our family."

New grandfather Doug Brown joked from the hospital room agreeing that celebrations would double up, yet the magnitude of the moment caused him to well up with tears.

"The way she handled the pregnancy, she did a marvelous job. She's a mother, she's a real mother."

The sleeplees nights of delivery didn't stop the new mother from cradling and kissing her new baby as CTV News cameras rolled.

"I just can't stop staring at her," said Walt.

The new family headed home with their leap year baby in tow later Saturday.