The Canadian Country Music Association Awards are returning to Calgary after a more than 10 year absence.

A week-long series of events will culminate with the awards show Sept. 8 at the Saddledome and bring more than 6,000 visitors to the city, boosting the local economy by about $10 million.

Alberta artist Tenille Townes will perform on the show, along with Nashville-based Old Dominion.

Hailing from Grande Prairie, the 25-year-old Townes recently had her first number one single on the Canadian country radio charts and she’s already toured with Dierks Bentley.

The week will also see a CCMA Legends Show, featuring the likes of Alan Doyle, Michelle Wright and the Reklaws, among other A-list Canadian talent.

And there will be a songwriters series, along with a fan village.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi called the Music Mile, stretching between Inglewood and East Village, the perfect place to host events.

“It’s great that people might get out to see the King Eddy for the first time in years,” he said.

“They might see Festival Hall for the first time or the Ironwood or the Blues Can or any of the private music venues along the Mile and throughout the city.”

Calgary’s own Paul Brandt will receive the Slaight Humanitarian Award for his #notinmycity movement aimed at ending human trafficking and exploitation.

The CCMA Legends Show is set for Sept. 6 and the award show on Sept. 8, both at the Saddledome.