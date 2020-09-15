CALGARY -- Cavalry FC's season came to a disappointing end Tuesday when they were defeated 1-0 by Forge FC, on a goal by Mo Babouli.

Forge FC will play the Halifax Wanderers Sunday for the championship.

It was a rematch of last year's Canadian Premier League championship game, but this year, Cavalry FC were hampered by a number of injuries.

"It's not a one-man show," said Cavalry's Dominick Zator, afterwards. "Obviously, we had some soldiers fall but other players (have to) step up, and unfortunately, nobody had that spark today."

"It's a tough one to swallow," added Elijah Adekugbe.

Cavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said what the team lacked in healthy players they made up for in competitive spirit, but that ultimately, it wasn't enough.

"We keep going," Wheeldon Jr. said, "Because what we lacked in quality, we made up in attitude and refused to lose.

"And sometimes," he added, "You just run out of time. That's how it was for us."