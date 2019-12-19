CALGARY -- If you think December isn't typically considered prime time for bird watching, think again.

Last Saturday marked the start of the 120th Christmas Bird Count, a nation-wide event run by thousands of volunteers who contribute information to the National Audubon Society to help compile one of the world's largest sets of wildlife survey data.

In the 118th bird count (2017), over 10,000 field observers and 3,700 feeder counters donated time and talent to counting birds across the country — finding 2.8 million birds from 287 different species.

The bird count, which takes place annually between Dec. 14 and Jan.5, plays a significant role in protecting bird species, thanks to provincial biologists who use the data to assess bird population trends and hatch strategies that protect birds in their habitats.

"The Christmas Bird Count is a great example of how everyday Albertans can play an important role in wildlife conservation," said provincial Environment Minister Jason Nixon. "Thank you to the thousands of volunteers across the province who participate in this one-of-a-kind initiative."

In 2018, there were 59 Christmas bird counts held across Alberta. Among their findings were that Calgary recorded 73 bird species, up 10 from 2017. That included sightings of the Wilson's snipe and Steller's jay, a bird more commonly associated with British Columbia.

Elsewhere, Lethbridge topped all counts for Canada geese, with a total of 29,459. There were also Lethbridge sightings of bald eagles, greater white-fronted goose and red-tailed hawk. One of the highlights of Lethbridge's 2018 Christmas Bird Count was a small flock of wild turkeys.

Over the past decade, Edmonton bird counters have encountered some species they weren't counting on, including a bald eagle, belted kingfisher, a bufflehead (duck), and a chipping sparrow.

Sheep River, in southwestern Alberta, recorded sightings of 160 jays and 177 boreal chickadees, more than anywhere else in Canada.

Elsewhere in Alberta, there have been sightings of A-list species such as the snowy owl and gyrfalcons, species that spur the envy of birders from across North America.

The top 15 most abundant species of the 2017 count were the American crow, Canada goose, European starling, mallard, blackcapped chickadee, rock pigeon, house sparrow, snow bunting, American goldfinch, mourning dove, herring gull, glaucous-winged gull, blue jay, common raven, and common redpoll.