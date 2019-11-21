CALGARY – It's the magical moment that thousands of people in city have been waiting almost all year for, and officials at the Calgary Zoo say no one will be disappointed.

Zoolights, one of the city's most popular holiday traditions, kicks off this Friday.

Officials say about two million lights have been strung up throughout the facility for visitors to explore.

Alison Archambault, director of marketing, sales and communications for the zoo, said in a release they are happy to be a part of the festive tradition for many families who, in turn, are helping support their work.

"While guests explore the wonderful light display, they are directly contributing to a charitable conservation organization that works to fight the extinction of plants and animals worldwide," she said.

Organizers of the event say there are a number of new activities to enjoy this year, along with plenty of the old favourites.

For 2019's Zoolights, families can enjoy a magical wonderland inside the ENMAX Conservatory, including a train and crafting classes.

Among the other added features: the Wishing Tree, Magical Wednesdays, Sensory Sundays and more.

Admission to Zoolights is $29.95 for adults, $27.95 for seniors aged 50 and over and $19.95 for children and youth aged three to 15. Infants two and under are free.

The event runs from November 22 to January 4.

More information can be found on the Calgary Zoo's website.