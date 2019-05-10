A new report going before a city committee on Friday recommends $19 million in funding be approved to move a proposed Fieldhouse project forward.

The current proposal will see a fieldhouse constructed in the Foothills Athletic Park, near where McMahon Stadium currently sits.

The project is estimated to cost about $235 million.

The current design calls for it to include an indoor track and field venue for national and international events, along with an artificial turf field and a 400-metre running track.

Seating will accommodate up to 10,000 spectators.

Future expansion will include a 50-metre pool and twin ice rinks.

The report says the project will take 4.5 years to build.

Calgary is one of the only major cities in Canada without a fieldhouse facility.

The proposed fieldhouse is one of four major infrastructure needs identified by the city, along with:

$500 million BMO expansion

New arena in Victoria Park

Arts Commons expansion

The Foothills Athletic Park Redevelopment Advisory Committee meets at 1 p.m. Friday.