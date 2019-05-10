CTV Calgary Latest Videos
City committee to consider fieldhouse proposal
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 8:37AM MDT
A new report going before a city committee on Friday recommends $19 million in funding be approved to move a proposed Fieldhouse project forward.
The current proposal will see a fieldhouse constructed in the Foothills Athletic Park, near where McMahon Stadium currently sits.
The project is estimated to cost about $235 million.
The current design calls for it to include an indoor track and field venue for national and international events, along with an artificial turf field and a 400-metre running track.
Seating will accommodate up to 10,000 spectators.
Future expansion will include a 50-metre pool and twin ice rinks.
The report says the project will take 4.5 years to build.
Calgary is one of the only major cities in Canada without a fieldhouse facility.
The proposed fieldhouse is one of four major infrastructure needs identified by the city, along with:
- $500 million BMO expansion
- New arena in Victoria Park
- Arts Commons expansion
The Foothills Athletic Park Redevelopment Advisory Committee meets at 1 p.m. Friday.