The City of Calgary wants to spruce up Stephen Avenue and make it a more lively place, especially on evenings and weekends.

Officials are asking design and landscape architecture firms to submit proposals until April 19 that reimagine the well-known pedestrian hub in the downtown core.

Created in the 1990s as a way to preserve heritage buildings from demolition, the Stephen Avenue Mall runs along 8th Avenue from Macleod Trail S.E. to 11 St. S.W. and has grown to include shops, restaurants, bars and retail shops.

The stretch from Macleod Trail to Third Street S.W. is for pedestrians and cyclists only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays, which which tends to empty out in the evening, something the city wants to change.

“Right now, once office workers leave at the end of the day, the vibrancy of Stephen Avenue drops off,” said Michael Magnan, a public realm lead with the city.

“We are looking to invigorate Stephen Avenue to help the area reach its fullest potential as a unique destination and place, whether it’s during the day, evening or weekend. We are looking for a new design that will create short and long-term strategies that can be implemented over time to make Stephen Avenue better for Calgarians and visitors.”

The request for proposal is seeking to:

Increase street activity during peak and non-peak periods.

Establish a vibe that addresses existing character, heritage and attracts and sustains a range of established and unique business activity.

Create something for everyone, celebrate fun, and encourage social mixing.

Find ways to address social disorder and help citizens feel safe.

Improve year round pedestrian connectivity from end to end.

Balance mobility for everyone — pedestrians, cyclists, goods, and vehicles.

Give users, occupants and owners an accessible, flexible space.

Propose temporary measures to address life-cycle deterioration of the public realm.

More information can be found on the city's website.