CALGARY -- Due to higher than expected flow rates, the City of Calgary has issued a temporary boating advisory for the Elbow River for April 29 to May 1. During this time, Calgarians are advised against undertaking boating and any other watercraft activities on the Elbow.

"To manage springtime runoff, the Glenmore Reservoir will be gradually releasing water. The expected flow rates will be higher along the Elbow River for the next several days," said Sandra Davis, the team lead for river engineering.

Calgary Fire Department public information officer Carol Henke added, "Although the increase in water flow is temporary, out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a boating advisory."

Calgary residents are advised to exercise caution around river banks, warn children about the dangers of fast-moving water, keep pets away from fast moving water and remove lawn furniture, and other portable items from river banks.

For more information, about safety practice bylaws and safety alerts, go to calgary.ca/watersafety. You can monitor flow levels at rivers.alberta.ca.