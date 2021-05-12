CALGARY -- Calgarians will soon be eligible for a $3,000 rebate for installing hail damage-mitigating renovations to their homes.

The City of Calgary has allotted slightly more than $2 million from its reserves for the Resilient Roofing Rebate program, a certified Class 4 impact hail-resistant roofing installation rebate.

A maximum of 660 homes may participate in the first year of the rebate program that's scheduled to run for three years.

Homeowners who suffered property damage in the hailstorm that battered northeast Calgary in June 2020 will be given first priority as of June 1 before the program opens to all Calgarians on Jan. 1, 2022.

According to city officials, the rebate may be applied retroactively to those who installed Class 4 impact hail-resistant roofing on their homes between June 13, 2020 and June 1 of this year.

Details regarding the rebate program and how to apply will be available on the City of Calgary website in the coming weeks.