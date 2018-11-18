Calgary’s three new MAX rapid transit bus lines come online on Monday and the service is expected to benefit thousands of riders living throughout the city.

MAX Orange, Purple and Teal will provide access to over 320,000 Calgarians living in 53 communities to help them get to post-secondary institutions, employment centres and hospitals.

Service on the new lines run every 12 to 18 minutes during peak times and a system of queue jumps and bus-only lanes will help speed up service along the MAX routes.

MAX stations also have larger platforms, heated shelters and improved lighting and signage.

The service was built with $116.2M from the province, with $43.7M for the future southwest line. The City of Calgary has also contributed close to $76M, bringing the total investment up to $235.9M.

A fourth MAX route in southwest Calgary is still under construction and is scheduled to open in 2019.