Calgary police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 7:20 a.m., two men entered a Mac’s store on 18 Street S.E. in Ogden. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money from the male clerk.

The clerk handed over an unknown amount of money and the suspects fled with it and a number of other items.

The pair is believed to have been driving a blue SUV.

The clerk suffered a minor cut to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police don’t believe the firearm was discharged at any time during the robbery and it’s believed the victim was struck by the gun itself or another object.

The investigation is ongoing.