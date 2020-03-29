CALGARY -- Fully operational rest stops are becoming more and more scarce for long-haul truck drivers, who say finding places to wash up and have a meal is getting more and more difficult.

"It's affecting our work too. Every time we go home we have to change in the garage, take our clothes off, be mindful of what we do when we go home," said one trucker at the Husky Car/Truck Stop in northeast Calgary on Sunday..

Drivers across the country have complained that restaurants are closed at most truck stops and staff won’t allow them in to use the washroom due to fear of spreading coronavirus.

Other truckers have said drive-thru restaurants will not accept them walking up without a vehicle.

"They don't open the window because we can’t open the window for a person, you have to have a car, so how are we supposed to go through with this big rig?" said a frustrated driver at the Husky truck stop.

McDonalds announced earlier this week it was offering curb-side services to truckers through their app.

Rest stop database

However, Annie Hudson is a trucker on a 36-hour rest in Calgary, who said comes prepared with her own coffee maker, food and other essentials in her truck, only relying on washrooms at rest stops.

"I personally have not experienced any shutdowns of any kind on my trip these last few weeks," said Hudson.

"I came from the U.S. side and our company deals with the Loves (Travel Stops), and I have to say I appreciate we have sparkling clean truck stops now, which puts a grin on your face."

The U.S./Canada border was closed to all non-essential travel nearly two weeks ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Truck drivers were exempt, as they are needed to deliver goods.

The Alberta Motor Transportation Association said they were told by the province many of its rest stops could be closed, due to spikes in vandalism.

AMTA has since updated its website with a new rest stop database for drivers to find out where they can stop for essential services.

In Calgary, three locations are open.