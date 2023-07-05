Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast Calgary
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary.
The state-of-the-art bottling plant, which will include a high-density warehouse at its existing property at 23 Street N.E., will cost an estimated $70 million, officials said.
The company calls the development its largest single-facility investment since 2018.
"Our mission is to deliver optimism and create a better future by bringing sustainable value for our customers, consumers and communities," said Todd Parsons, CEO of Coke Canada Bottling, in a statement.
"We're committed to investing to grow our business in Calgary for generations to come."
The upgraded building will host the company's first automated storage and retrieval system, a digital inventory management system and an increased door dock capacity for its fleet.
The warehouse is expected to be 60,000 square feet and have the capacity to store 19,000 pallets of Coca-Cola products.
The investment is the latest development for Calgary's 400 Coca-Cola employees, many of whom walked off the job two years ago over wage and scheduling issues.
That job action lasted two weeks and ended on April 1, 2021, when workers and the company agreed to a nine per cent wage increase, an boost in maximum severance and scheduling flexibility.
The company says the new facility builds on a growing demand for non-alcoholic drinks.
The Calgary bottling plant operates 24 hours a day, six days a week and services 4,000 customers in southern Alberta.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Police to provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke it
The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of preparing imminent attack on Europe's biggest nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat.
10 years after Lac-Megantic rail disaster, fish not biting 'like they used to'
Experts with Quebec's Environment Department will be deployed in the coming weeks to study the rehabilitation of the river near Lac Megantic since a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded 10 years ago, killing 47 people and destroying parts of downtown.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Edmonton
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heat
After starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Vancouver
-
Coroner's inquest begins into death of man shot by RCMP sniper
A Coroner's inquest into the death of a well-known British Columbia homeless advocate began in Burnaby Tuesday, more than three-and-a-half years after he was killed by an RCMP sniper during a standoff in Lytton.
-
Monday may have set a global record for the hottest day ever. Tuesday broke it
The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.
-
Campfire bans coming back for B.C. Coast, Interior
Campfire bans are coming back into effect for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Interior.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after multiple fires set in Nanaimo
Drivers were asked to avoid a stretch of the Nanaimo Parkway northwest of downtown Nanaimo on Tuesday as fire crews battled multiple wildfires in the area.
-
Central Saanich police investigating after another Pride crosswalk vandalized
Central Saanich police are investigating after a rainbow crosswalk was reportedly vandalized at a middle school in Brentwood Bay.
-
Comox Valley man arrested after shotgun fired in city park
A 32-year-old man from the Comox Valley has been arrested after Mounties say someone fired a shotgun in a Courtenay city park.
Toronto
-
Ontario says it's coming for 'scumbag' temp help agencies mistreating workers
Ontario will require temporary help agencies and recruiters to have a licence in order to operate in the province starting next year.
-
Man who died after Oakville apartment fire may have jumped to escape: police
A man found below the site of an apartment fire in Oakville may have jumped nearly a dozen storeys to escape the flames before he died, police said.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
Police to provide 'significant updates' on 1975 Ontario cold case
Police are set to provide an update today on an investigation involving the previously unidentified human remains of a woman that were recovered in eastern Ontario in 1975.
-
Quebecor pulls all its ads from Facebook and Instagram
Quebecor is pulling all of its ads from Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms, effective immediately, to protest the tech giant's pressure tactics.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
Knifepoint robbery at Kitchener restaurant leads to car chase: WRPS
An armed robbery at a Kitchener restaurant led to a dramatic chain of events.
Saskatoon
-
'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany
Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse
Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.
With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Regina
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
City to consider allowing alcohol in Regina public parks
The City of Regina's Executive Committee is looking to approve a motion to allow public consumption of alcohol in the city's public parks.