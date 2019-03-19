

CTV Calgary Staff





A 36-unit condominium building in a southwest neighbourhood is one step closer to being demolished after Calgary city council gave the green light to a new development on the site that will dwarf the current structure.

Construction will begin on Riverwalk, a 12-storey, 141 unit, mixed-use seniors care residence, at the corner of 25 Avenue and 5 Street Southwest, directly north of the Mission Safeway, despite the protests of residents in the area.

Concerned neighbours opposed the new building sayng it is far too tall for an area that is zoned for low to mid-rise buildings. Public consultations were conducted prior to council’s approval of the land use amendment.