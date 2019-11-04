CALGARY – A trio of councillors plan to call for a pay cut at city hall in an urgent notice of motion on Tuesday.

Councillors Jeromy Farkas, Joe Magliocca and Sean Chu say they will request a blanket five per cent wage reduction at city hall, including a cut to the wages of the mayor and councillors, ahead of budget deliberation later this month.

The suggested move comes in the wake of the provincial budget and a forecasted minimum $70-million shortfall on the city’s books.

City hall is currently set for a 1.5 per cent wage increase in 2020. According to the notice of motion, that increase would represent a $31-million increase to the base operational budget, which equates to a 1.8 per cent property tax increase.

"Calgary city hall has hit the fiscal cliff and we have a decision to make," said Farkas in a statement released Monday morning. "After years of generous wage and salary settlements, we have to do more than tap the brakes. In order to turn this mess around and deliver meaningful tax relief for Calgarians, we have to roll back the unsustainable increases in public sector compensation."

When asked if he would support pay cuts, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it was a possible option. "Of course we should try anthing we can do to help ensure that we're able to move forward with a budget that's fair to Calgarians," said Nenshi. "I do want to remind people that, unlife the provincial government, we're not dealing with a deficit here. Since I've been mayor we've had 10 straight balanced budgets and will continue to do that. Our property taxes remain, for residents, the lowest in the country and for businesses among the lowest so that's something I'm pretty proud of."

Nenshi adds that he is willing to explore a potential pay cut but isn't certain if a cut is realistic.

Farkas, Chu and Magliocca are hoping to direct city administration to officially request all unions reconsider that 1.5 per cent wage increase and agree to a voluntary zero per cent increase in 2020.

Later this month, council will debate the minimum $70M shortfall in the budget.

According to Farkas, Chu and Magliocca, current options up for consideration include a tax increase as high as nine per cent for the typical homeowner and a 20 per cent tax hike on the typical strip mall owner.