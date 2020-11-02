CALGARY -- An elementary school in the community of Black Diamond was closed to students Monday after officials learned of a positive COVID-19 case tied to the school.

Classes were cancelled at C. Ian McLaren School to allow for contact tracing after someone connected to the school, who was last in the building on Oct. 30, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

School officials have not disclosed whether it was a student, staff member or visitor in an effort to protect the identity of the infected individual.

In a joint letter to the K-6 school community released Monday morning, Foothills School Division superintendent of schools Chris Fuzessy and C. Ian McLaren School principal Stacey Swanson said their "thoughts remain with this individual and their family" and "we wish them a safe and speedy recovery."

The Foothills School Division says the school closure will remain in place throughout the investigation and additional cleaning is being conducted where the individual was present.

The town of Black Diamond is located approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Calgary city limits.