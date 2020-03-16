CALGARY -- An individual affiliated with the University of Calgary has been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to an email sent out Monday evening by University of Calgary president and vice-chancellor Dr. Ed McCauley.

According to McCauley's email, which was sent to the U of C student body, the individual, who was "based in the science precinct," has not been on campus since March 9.

"This individual did everything right," he said. "The moment they felt ill, they self-isolated and called 811 to be tested. As a result, they were not on campus while exhibiting symptoms."

It wasn't specified whether the individual was a faculty member, staff, or student, or what gender or age they were.

The cause is believed to be travel connected.

McCauley said the university was in the process of accelerating transfer of student services to alternate delivery. He added that faculty and staff were able to work from home if they wished.

"The University of Calgary remains open," he said, "and we will continue to provide services to our community, albeit much of it through remote delivery."