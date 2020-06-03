CALGARY -- Visitors are once again being allowed to come to Heritage Park in Calgary, but are being reminded to follow physical distancing and other public health rules.

Officials with the historical village say guests can come to visit the Gasoline Alley Museum and the Railway Café starting June 3.

The Haskayne Mercantile Block Shops will also be open to visitors.

Guests are reminded to follow proper physical distancing rules and other health protocol while in the park. There are also some restrictions on where visitors will be allowed to go.

"The Family Gallery play area will be closed, but guests can enjoy a new interactive build-a-story activity, developed for individual families. Both levels of the museum will be open for guests to explore, and vintage car commercials will be on display," officials say in a release.

The Railway Café is open for window service and is take-out only.

Both the museum, café and shops will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket must be purchased in advance on Heritage Park's website.

At this time, the rest of the historical village remains closed.

"We look forward to reopening the Historical Village as soon as possible and we thank you for your patience and support as we work through this process."