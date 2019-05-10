

CTV Calgary Staff





A litter of coyote pups are drawing a crowd in Arbour Lake, prompting a safety warning from city officials.

Nearly a dozen coyote pups, and a protective parent, have taken up residence in a stack of boulders in the northwest community, drawing interest from area residents.

City officials are now asking the public to keep a respectable distance from the animals.

A media availability is planned at 2 p.m. Friday to update Calgarians about animal cohabitation information.

More to come ...