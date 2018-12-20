Authorities in Airdrie are dealing with aggressive coyotes in the community and had to euthanize an animal after it attacked and killed a dog at a home in the area on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home that backs onto the Woodside golf course at about 6:30 p.m. after a coyote attacked a three-month-old puppy that was in the yard.

The homeowner tried to chase the coyote away to save the dog but the dog did not survive.

Police say the coyote was also aggressive to the homeowner and officers were able to track it down at about 7:30 p.m. The coyote was aggressive with officers as well and was put down.

There have been a number of incidents involving coyotes in the community in recent weeks.

Last Friday, a child was bit in the leg by a coyote at Nose Creek Park and on Monday, another child was bit in the neck by a coyote after the Festival of Lights event.

The city says it is working with Fish and Wildlife on coyote deterrent efforts.

Residents can report coyote sightings to Parks at 403.948.8400.