

The Canadian Press





FIELD, B.C. -- A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train has derailed just east of Field, B.C., near the Alberta boundary.

The 27-car train went off the tracks Thursday at around 11:10 a.m. MST. CP Rail says there were no injuries and no public safety concerns. There was no immediate information on what the rail cars are carrying.

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site of the derailment. The Transportation Safety Board is investigating