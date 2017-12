Six members of the Calgary Police Service and one civilian were assessed by paramedics on Saturday after fentanyl was located within the District 7 office.

According to CPS officials, a person in police custody was transported to the district office in the 11900 block of Country Village Link Northeast shortly before 9:00 a.m. for an undisclosed reason.

While inside the stations, officers discovered the suspect had loose fentanyl in his possession.

The district office was evacuated and members of the Calgary Fire Department’s hazardous material team and EMS crews responded.

A total of seven people were assessed by EMS members but no one required transport or additional medical attention.

The office reopened Saturday afternoon.